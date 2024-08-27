Nabanna Abhijan rally: Bengal Governor asks Mamata govt to follow SC's 'suggestion', not suppress protests

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose

Nabanna Abhijan rally: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday (August 27) lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government for "suppressing" the "peaceful protests" being carried out by the students through a march called 'Nabanna Abhijan rally'. The Governor advised the government to adhere to the Supreme Court's suggestion in which the top court had asked the state administration not to use force against the peaceful protesters.

"The Bengal government should adhere to Supreme Court's suggestion and let the protesters protest peacefully. The Mamata government is suppressing the peaceful protests," Bose said.

The Governor's reaction comes as the students and citizens came together to carry out a protest march against Mamata government over the rape-murder case. The police used water canons on the protesting students along with tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The police were also seen dragging them away as they marched towards the state secretariat.

Who is holding the rally?

The call for March to Nabanna, the Bengal state secretariat, was separately given by an unregistered students’ body Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj (West Bengal Students Community) and the Sangrami Joutha Mancha (Joint Platform of Struggle), an organisation of state government employees who have been agitating since long demanding their DA to be made at par with their Central government counterparts.