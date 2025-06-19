MGNREGA in West Bengal: Calcutta High Court orders Centre to resume rural employment scheme from August 1 The Calcutta High Court has directed the Centre to resume implementation of the MGNREGA scheme in West Bengal from August 1, ending a suspension that began in March 2022 due to alleged irregularities. The court said no central scheme can be put on hold indefinitely.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the central government to resume implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in West Bengal from August 1, ending a suspension that has lasted over two years.

The court stressed that no centrally funded scheme can be kept in “cold storage” indefinitely. A Division Bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam ruled that while the Centre may impose special conditions or regulations specific to West Bengal to prevent irregularities, the scheme must be restarted across the state from the beginning of August.

Funding stopped in 2022 after irregularities flagged

The Centre had halted MGNREGA funding to West Bengal in March 2022, citing widespread irregularities in implementation. RTI responses revealed that the decision was based on inspections at 63 project sites, with inconsistencies found in 31 of them. The state received Rs 7,507.80 crore under the scheme in 2021–22 but has not received any central funds in the last three financial years.

Court: Scheme can’t be suspended indefinitely

In April, the High Court had observed that the National Rural Employment Guarantee (NREG) Act does not permit indefinite suspension of the scheme over allegations of misuse. It said that necessary corrective action must be taken within a reasonable timeframe. The court had then asked the Centre to explain why MGNREGA should not be restarted across West Bengal, excluding districts where complaints of fund misappropriation had surfaced — specifically Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Malda, and the Darjeeling Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area.

Wednesday’s order confirms that implementation should resume, though with scope for the Centre to apply additional safeguards in the state.

Mamata Banerjee welcomes ruling, demands pending dues

Reacting to the court's decision, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the order and called on the Centre to immediately release arrears under MGNREGA and other rural development schemes. “This is public money, not the Centre’s personal fund. We welcome the High Court’s judgment. Let them restart the programme first. We will go for a review to demand the arrears,” Banerjee said at a press conference at Nabanna.

“The Centre has not released a single rupee for the past few years. Before sending more inquiry teams to Bengal, they must clear our dues,” she added. Banerjee also pointed out that the case was not filed by her government but by an individual organisation, indicating that the legal challenge was driven by civil society.

About MGNREGA

MGNREGA is a demand-driven employment programme that guarantees 100 days of wage employment each financial year to willing rural households. There are 3.4 crore registered workers under the scheme in West Bengal, with the Centre funding 90% of its expenditure.