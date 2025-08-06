Mamata slams EC for suspending Bengal officials over voter roll lapses, questions legality of action Mamata Banerjee also accused the poll body of trying to intimidate government officials and said her administration would stand by its employees.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Election Commission (EC) for suspending four state government officers and a data entry operator over alleged lapses in preparing the electoral rolls, She questioned the legality of the move and accused the poll panel of acting at the behest of the BJP. She alleged that the state government workers are being intimidated by the BJP.

Officers were served suspension notices on Tuesday

"The officers were served suspension notices yesterday. Have the elections even been announced yet? Which law allows them to be suspended at this stage? It is our responsibility to protect you all. We will do that. We will not suspend them,” Banerjee said while addressing a public meeting.

Mamata says EC intimidating govt officials

Mamata Banerjee also accused the poll body of trying to intimidate government officials and said her administration would stand by its employees. “They have started suspending people even though a long time is left before the elections. They (ECI) are the bonded labour of the BJP. They are acting as agents of (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and the BJP. The home minister thinks whatever he says will happen,” Banerjee alleged.

The statements from the West bengal Chief Minister came a day after the Election Commission suspended four officers - two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and two Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) - and a data entry operatorand a casual worker in West Bengal for allegedly committing irregularities while preparing electoral rolls in Baruipur Purba and Moyna assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts, respectively.

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, EC Secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra said that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state had forwarded a report detailing “wrongful addition of names” in the voter lists of the two constituencies.

EC wants FIRs against all five officials

The Election Commission suspended with immediate effect Debottam Dutta Choudhury (ERO) and Tathagata Mondal (AERO) of Baruipur Purba, and Biplab Sarkar (ERO) and Sudipta Das (AERO) of Moyna. A data entry operator was also suspended.

Apart from this, the EC also directed that FIRs be lodged against all five, and disciplinary proceedings initiated for their alleged failure to follow directions issued by the Commission.

With inputs from PTI