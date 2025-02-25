Mamata questions Mahakumbh preparations, urges Yogi govt to provide compensation for stampede victims “Maha Kumbh has turned into ‘Mrityu Kumbh',” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bengal assembly.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has found herself embroiled in a political and religious controversy after her comments about the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh. Banerjee had earlier referred to the event as the "Mrityu Kumbh" (Kumbh of Death), criticising the Uttar Pradesh government for alleged mismanagement, particularly following the tragic stampede that claimed the lives of at least 30 people in Prayagraj.

However, CM Banerjee, today clarified her position, stressing that her remarks were not directed at the pilgrims but at the lack of proper planning and preparation for the event.

"I respect the Maha Kumbh and the holy Ganga," said Banerjee, "but I am concerned about the system and preparations there. If there is no proper planning, people will suffer." She further emphasised that the system of taking a holy dip (punya snan) is an annual tradition and not limited to the Maha Kumbh, which occurs once every 12 years. Banerjee called on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to compensate the families of those who died in the stampede.

Mamata's remarks were made in the West Bengal Assembly, where she slammed both the central government and the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh administration for their handling of the Maha Kumbh Mela. She pointed out the disparity between facilities for rich and VIP attendees, who could afford luxurious camps priced as high as Rs 1 lakh, while the poor were left with inadequate arrangements. She criticized the lack of planning, particularly for the safety of the masses attending the event.

Her comments, however, sparked fierce backlash from the religious community. Many Hindu saints and seers accused Banerjee of disrespecting the spiritual significance of the Kumbh Mela, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Shri Mahant Jamuna Puri, National Secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, called her remarks “highly inappropriate” for someone holding a responsible constitutional position. He stressed that the Maha Kumbh was not just an event but an "Amrit Parva" (nectar festival) with immense spiritual and cultural significance.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri of Panch Dashnam Aavahan Akhara accused Banerjee of turning West Bengal into a place hostile to Sanatan Dharma, stating that the West Bengal CM should focus on her state rather than criticising Uttar Pradesh. Other religious leaders, such as Mahant Rajendra Das, president of Nirmohi Ani Akhara, condemned her statements, calling them an attack on Sanatan Dharma and demanding a public apology.

In response, Mamata Banerjee defended her position, reiterating that her criticism was aimed at the mismanagement of the event and the lack of adequate planning. She also called for more safety measures and proper arrangements to protect the devotees attending such large religious gatherings. She also appealed for peace, urging politicians to refrain from making divisive comments on religious matters.

As the controversy continues to unfold, the Maha Kumbh remains a deeply sensitive issue for millions of Hindus worldwide, and Banerjee's remarks have added fuel to an already heated political and religious debate.