Mamata Banerjee asks BJP govt to release funds due to West Bengal or 'leave the chair'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (December 10) said that the Centre should either release the funds due for the state or vacate office. She said that she has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appointment seeking release of the state's dues. Mamata claimed that more people could have been included under the social welfare schemes of her government if the Centre had cleared the state’s “dues”. "Funds to the tune of Rs 1.15 lakh crore due to Bengal will be sought...We will raise the slogan that (either) give the poor people's money or leave the chair," she said while addressing a public meeting in Alipurduar.

She said that her government stands by all sections of the society, including tea garden workers, tribals and labourers.

"...I always keep my promise, unlike the BJP, which had promised to reopen all closed tea gardens...I could have offered social schemes to more people if we had received our dues," she said. The chief minister also announced 70 projects worth Rs 93 crore.

"I will be in Delhi along with a few MPs. I have sought an appointment with the Prime Minister between December 18-20 to seek the release of our dues," Banerjee said.

“Due pending on various accounts”

Mamata claimed that West Bengal’s dues are pending on various accounts, including 100 days of work under MGNREGA, housing, and the state's share of GST collection. She claimed that a total of Rs 1,15 lakh crore is due to be cleared by the Centre to the state.

Banerjee said her government would offer land pattas (deeds) to all tea garden workers and provide Rs 1.2 lakh to each of them for building homes.

The chief minister also assured the tribals of addressing their concerns regarding ST certificate, clean drinking water and access to social schemes.

“Special camps would be set up to facilitate the delivery of social welfare programmes for the tribal people,” she added.

