'Tour very successful': Mamata Banerjee on return from visit to Spain, UAE

Banerjee along with Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and other senior officials, industrialists and representatives of three major football clubs had left for the tour of Spain and Dubai on September 12.

Kolkata Published on: September 23, 2023 21:56 IST
West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee
Image Source : PTI West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee

On her return from a 12-day tour of Spain and UAE, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her trip to attract investments to the state was 'very successful'.

Banerjee, who landed at the city airport around 7 PM, said that she was happy as she could do something for West Bengal.

"It was a very good trip. I have not ever seen such a successful tour in my life. I am happy that I could do so much for Bengal," the chief minister told reporters at the airport here.

She also said, "The meetings were organised by the FICCI and the Indian Chamber of Commerce. There were major MoUs signed."

Banerjee along with Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and other senior officials, industrialists and representatives of three major football clubs -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- had left for the tour of Spain and Dubai on September 12, primarily to attract investments to the state ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled in November.

(With inputs from PTI)

