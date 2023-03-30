Thursday, March 30, 2023
     
Mamata Banerjee sings Bengali song on second day of her Dharna in Kolkata | WATCH

The CM was seen singing and enjoying a Bengali song in chorus with various leaders and artistes.

Kolkata Updated on: March 30, 2023 12:43 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sang a Bengali song on the second day of her Dharna in Kolkata, against the Central government for not clearing funds for several schemes including 100 days of work. The CM sat overnight in front of Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar's statue on Red Road in the heart of the metropolis, surrounded by a cohort of TMC leaders and workers under television camera arclights. Banerjee’s 30-hour demonstration is likely to end around 7 pm on Thursday.

 

Mamata Banerjee, from the stage, had urged all the Opposition parties to come together and fight the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha election. She described the BJP as 'Dushasana' and 'Duryodhana' – the two antagonists from the epic ‘Mahabharata’. "I urge every political party in India to unite to oust this ‘Dushasana’ BJP government. ‘This Duryodhana’ BJP should be removed from power to save the country's common man as well as Indian democracy," Banerjee said.

The CM was seen singing a Bengali song in chorus with various leaders and artistes.

Mamata Banerjee has been protesting against the Centre's "stoppage" of funds to the state for MGNREGA and other schemes of the housing and public works departments.

