VIDEO: Mamata Banerjee seen shouting at hospital CEO after attack on nephew Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allegedly berated and threatened the CEO of a private hospital in Kolkata after her nephew and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was taken there for treatment following the attack on him in Sonarpur.

According to reports, Banerjee confronted the Belle Vue Clinic CEO over issues related to Abhishek Banerjee's treatment and hospital procedures. Videos circulating online purportedly show the Chief Minister engaged in a heated exchange with hospital officials in the presence of doctors and management representatives.

Mamata Banerjee shouted at CEO Pradeep Tandon

Banerjee was seen reprimanding Pradeep Tandon, the CEO of Belle Vue Hospital. Tandon, wearing a maroon shirt, was seen listening as the former Chief Minister was shouting. Several hospital officials, management representatives, and a team of doctors were present during the exchange.

According to a video circulating on social media, Mamata Banerjee is seen speaking sharply to officials of Belle Vue Clinic and appearing to direct her remarks at the hospital's CEO, Pradip Tandon.

In the clip, Banerjee can be heard saying, "You're running the hospital, you are arrogant," while expressing her displeasure over the handling of the treatment of her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, following the attack on him in Sonarpur.

The video also purportedly shows her telling Tandon: "Sorry Mr Tandon, you have done the wrong thing. Please remember what else we have done for you. God will not excuse you. You made a mistake. You should be ashamed of it. Everybody will remember your arrogance."

She is further heard alleging that hospital doctors were being pressured because the BJP was in power at the Centre, and warning that the situation could change in the future. The remarks have triggered a political controversy, with opposition parties accusing the Chief Minister of threatening hospital authorities. Neither the hospital management nor the state government has issued a detailed response regarding the exchange.

Mamata pressured private hospital to admit Abhishek: BJP

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that Mamata Banerjee had pressured a private hospital to get her nephew and party leader Abhishek Banerjee admitted despite doctors finding no major injuries.

Making the allegation in an X post, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar shared an audio clip in which Mamata Banerjee was purportedly heard expressing anger over the hospital's reluctance to admit the Diamond Harbour MP.

In his post, Sarkar alleged that TMC supremo threatened the CEO of Belle Vue Hospital and pressured authorities to admit Abhishek Banerjee despite medical reports indicating no significant injuries. "It represents a disturbing attempt to misuse medical institutions for political narratives. Hospitals exist to serve patients based on medical necessity, not political convenience," Sarkar said.

He further alleged that any effort to intimidate doctors, administrators or healthcare institutions undermines public trust and violates democratic norms.

Abhishek Banerjee attacked

Scores of people hurled stones, eggs and abuses at the Diamond Harbour MP, who escaped the mob wearing a cricket helmet and was helped by aides on Saturday in Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee was attacked when he went to visit the victims of post-poll violence, and later claimed that BJP activists were trying to kill him. Unidentified people scuffled with the leader and roughed him up while raising chants of "thief, thief".

The situation quickly spiralled into chaos, with some members of the crowd reportedly attempting to physically attack Abhishek Banerjee by raining blows and kicks on him, prompting swift intervention by security personnel.

He was later briefly admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, from where he was discharged following primary medical attention.

Also Read: Five arrested over assault on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal's Sonarpur