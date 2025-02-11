Mamata Banerjee rules out alliance with Congress in 2026 Bengal assembly elections: 'We alone are enough'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, ruled out the possibility of a pre-poll alliance with the Congress party on Monday and said that the Trinamool Congress is enough to win the 2026 assembly polls, as per TMC sources.

Addressing her party's lawmakers at a meeting ahead of the Assembly's budget session, the TMC chief also expressed confidence about winning the elections next year with a two-thirds majority. “The Congress did not help the AAP in Delhi. In Haryana, the AAP did not help the Congress. So, the BJP has won in both states. Everyone should be together. But the Congress has nothing in Bengal. I will fight alone. We alone are enough," a source quoted Banerjee as telling her party MLAs.

'Like-minded parties must've understanding': Mamata

She emphasised that the party would again form the state's government after winning over two-thirds of the total seats. As per the party source, Banerjee said at the closed-door meeting that like-minded parties must have an understanding so that the anti-BJPvotes are not divided.

"Otherwise, it will be difficult for the India bloc to stop BJP at the national level," she said. The TMC chief also asked party MLAs to be alert as the BJP might try to include names of foreigners in the voter list to win the election.

A source revealed Banerjee informed the meeting that she would reshuffle the party's units from state-level to the booth level, and various wings. She also asked the MLAs to suggest three names for each post to senior leader Arup Biswas by February 25.

West Bengal Assembly polls

Notably, the West Bengal Assembly elections are slated for 2026. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is eyeing to win the elections which would assure the fourth straight term for them. Meanwhile, BJP has long been trying to uproot the Mamata government from Bengal.

(With PTI Inputs)