Mamata Banerjee's message for Bengal youth day after Nabanna Abhijan march against her govt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote a note on X addressing youth amid outrage against her government over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata RG Kar Hospital. She posted the message for youth on the occasion of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day. Coincidently, her message comes a day after, a mega protest led by youth against her in which protesters demanded her resignation.

"Today I dedicate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. And please, our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death and seeking speedy justice, as well as to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. Sorry," her X post read.

Students, youth have a great social role, she asserted adding it is the task of student society to give the dream of a new day by keeping the society and culture awake and to inspire everyone around with the bright vows of a new day.

"My appeal to all of them today, be encouraged in this effort, stay committed. My dear students, stay well, stay healthy, stay committed to a bright future," the chief ministier added.

BJP's 12-hour Bangla bandh

Condemning the police action on protestors on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party called a 12-hour Bangla bandh on Wednesday. State’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari urged Governor CV Ananda Bose to “impose President’s Rule” in the state.

BJP slams Mamata over police's 'highhandedness' in Kolkata

Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda slammed the police's alleged highhandedness in Kolkata in handling protesters who were agitating against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor, saying "in Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued". Nadda's swipe at Banerjee came after police lathi-charged, and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who threw stones and bricks at security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.

"The images of police highhandedness from Kolkata have angered every person who values democratic principles. In Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued but it's a crime to speak for women's safety," Nadda said on X.

Accusing the Kolkata police of repressing people's voice for justice, Nadda said Banerjee has chosen to maintain silence in the face of the ghastly crime against a woman and the way her parents were misled.

Banerjee crossed all limits of ruthlessness and dictatorship to save the accused, he alleged in a statement, noting that the Howrah Bridge was sealed and over 6,000 cops were deployed to deal with young protestors.

