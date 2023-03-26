Mamata Banerjee is like God, even priest can be a thief at times but not her: Bengal Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal: State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has said that Mamata Banerjee is like a god who they worship adding that even a priest worshipping god can at times be a thief but not the god, the idol he worships.

"Mamata Banerjee is like a god who we worship. Even the priests worshipping the god can at times be a thief but not the god, the idol he worships," he said, addressing a public meeting at Khardah in North 24 Parganas district.

"Even I can be a thief, but not Mamata Banerjee," he added.

Chattopadhyay's comments have come at a time when TMC is battling allegations of irregularities in school recruitment with several of its top-rung leaders. The minister alleged that several irregularities happened in educational institutes during the CPI(M)'s rule but those were never investigated.

CPI(M) MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said the court has already dismissed the allegations being made by Chattopadhyay.

"Now, people will punish them for their sins. They have lost ground among the people, so they are making such statements," Bhattacharya said.

"TMC will bite the dust in both panchayat and Lok Sabha elections if the polling is free and fair," said BJP leader Rahul Sinha while reacting to Chattopadhyay's comment adding that TMC leaders were making such statements in desperation.

(With inputs from PTI)

