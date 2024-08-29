Mamata Banerjee in damage control mode: 'I have spoken against BJP, not uttered a word against students'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose speech at a party event on the occasion of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day in Kolkata created fresh row, posted a clarification noted on X on Thursday.

The TMC chief said she most emphatically clarified that she has not uttered a single word against the (medical etc.) students or their movements. I totally support their movement, Banerjee asserted.

"I detect a malicious disinformation campaign in some print, electronic and digital media which has been unleashed with reference to a speech that I made in our students' programme yesterday," she said in a X post.

"Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the (medical etc.) students or their movements. I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false. I have spoken against BJP. I have spoken against them because, with the support of the Government of India, they are threatening the democracy in our State and trying to create anarchy," her post read.

"With support from Centre, they (BJP leaders) are trying to create lawlessness and I have raised my voice against them. I also clarify that the phrase ("phonsh kara") that I had used in my speech yesterday is a quote from Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa Deva. The legendary saint had said that occasionally there is need to raise one's voice. When there are crimes and criminal offences, voice of protest has to be raised. My speech on that point was a direct allusion to the great Ramakrishnite saying," she added.

Earlier while addressing the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad event, Banerjee urged the agitating junior doctors of Bengal to urgently consider returning to duty and said she doesn't want to lodge FIRs against the striking doctors in consideration of their future careers.

However, agitating doctors and the opposition parties in Bengal interpreted the chief minister's remark as a "veiled threat". Subsequently, protesting doctors rejected her appeal to join work.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee's 'not only Bengal will burn' remark draws sharp response from BJP CMs