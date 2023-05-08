Mamata Banerjee takes on the treadmill with new furry friend | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/MAMATA BANERJEE INSTAGRAM Mamata Banerjee takes on the treadmill with new furry friend

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday worked out on the treadmill with a puppy. Sharing a video of her workout on Instagram, she captioned, "Somedays you need some extra motivation!" along with a dog emoji.

In the video, Banerjee can be seen walking on the treadmill wearing her signature white saree while she holds a fluffy brown puppy. She keeps looking a the cute creature while working out.

Mamata has always been an ardent supporter of health and fitness. In 2019, she was seen undertaking a 10-kilometre-long jog in Darjeeling to create awareness about conservation.

She marched the entire 5-km stretch - the downhill route from Kurseong to Mahanadi area - and uphill route back to mark International Day of Climate Action.

During the march, she interacted with children and other locals, and spoke about environment conservation and keeping the greenery intact.

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee takes jibe at BJP, says ED, CBI won't help saffron party get votes

ALSO READ | Mission 2024: 'Want to send a message, we are together': Mamata after meeting Nitish, Tejashwi