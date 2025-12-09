Mamata Banerjee demands PM's apology for 'insulting' Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay The row began during the Lok Sabha discussion on Vande Mataram, when PM Modi referred to Chattopadhyay as “Bankim Da.”

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “insulting” legendary writer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay by referring to him as “Bankim Da” during his speech in the Lok Sabha. Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, Banerjee demanded that the Prime Minister apologise to the nation for what she called a “casual and disrespectful” reference to one of Bengal’s greatest cultural icons.

“You were not even born when India became independent, yet you fail to show basic respect to Bankim Chandra,” she said, urging the Prime Minister to “apologise to the country” for the remark.

At the rally, Mamata Banerjee stressed that her criticism was not political but based on respect for Bengal’s literary and cultural heritage. She argued that leaders should be mindful while referring to figures who shaped India’s intellectual and nationalist movements.

“Bankim Chandra is not just a name; he is an emotion, a towering figure in our history. No one should address him lightly,” she said.

What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi say?

The controversy began during the Lok Sabha discussion on Vande Mataram, when PM Modi referred to Chattopadhyay as “Bankim Da.”

TMC MP Saugata Roy immediately objected, insisting that the proper form of address should be “Bankim Babu,” not a colloquial term used for friends or acquaintances.

Responding promptly, PM Modi corrected himself, saying, “I will say Bankim Babu. Thank you, I respect your sentiments.” He added humorously, “I can call you dada, right? Or is that also an issue?”

Continuing his address, the Prime Minister spoke extensively about the historic significance of Vande Mataram, describing it as a “sacred call” that inspired India’s fight against colonial rule. He noted that the British were so threatened by the song’s impact that they imposed legal restrictions, including punishment for singing or printing it.

The Lok Sabha allotted 10 hours for the discussion on the national song’s legacy.