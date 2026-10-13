Woman attempts to attack Mamata Banerjee with knife outside Kalighat residence, claims her party

New Delhi:

Supporters of the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged that an attempt was made to attack Mamata Banerjee outside her Kalighat residence. Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen has alleged that a woman, armed with a knife, attempted to attack Mamata. The woman claimed to be a civic police volunteer. Dola Sen further claimed that the woman, identified as Tanishtha Saha, is a drug addict and had claimed to be Mamata's niece.

Complaint filed at Kalighat police station

She reportedly hurled abuses while standing at the entrance of the house and even lay down on the street. Dola Sen has reported the incident to the Kalighat police station.The drug addict reached Mamata Banerjee’s residence and tried to attack her with a knife. A complaint has been filed in this regard.

In a post on X, TMC’s Saket Gokhale called the incident “shocking news" and said a police complaint had been filed in connection with the alleged attack. “Shocking News: A drug addict reached Mamata Banerjee’s residence today and tried to attack her with a knife. This is the condition in Bengal where even a Z+ protectee & 3-time CM is not safe. Was this a planned conspiracy by BJP because Didi is determined to finish them off in Delhi? A complaint has been filed. Will the police act or…?" he said.

Incident was reported around 6 pm

As per the complaint, the incident was reported around 6 pm on Tuesday and the party identified the woman as Tannishtha Saha, who it claimed was a civic volunteer and allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time.

According to the complaint, the woman reached Mamata Banerjee’s residence in an aggressive manner and attempted to approach her with a knife. It also claimed that the woman used abusive language and lay down on the road.

The party also expressed concerns over how the woman allegedly managed to approach the residence of a person with Z-plus security cover, suggesting that the incident warranted scrutiny. In its communication to the police, Mamata’s TMC requested that the matter be recorded under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and that the photographs and videos submitted with the complaint be considered as evidence.

The woman is claimed to be Mamata's niece

On Tuesday evening, Mamata inaugurated the Durga Puja organised by the Kalighat Milan Sangha near her home. She was stepping out of her house in the evening, while some local Trinamool leaders and workers were waiting for her outside.

It is alleged that the young woman, claiming to be the leader's niece, had managed to reach the entrance of Mamata's house. As soon as Mamata stepped out, the woman attempted attack her. Bystanders were initially stunned by the scene but, realising the danger to the leader, quickly moved to restrain the woman.

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