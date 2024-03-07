Amid Sandeshkhali row, Mamata Banerjee says, 'Bengal safest state for women' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AITCOFFICIAL Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, led a rally in Kolkata themed 'Mahila Der Adhikaar, Aamader Angikaar' (women's rights are our commitment).

In a bid to underscore the commitment to women's empowerment, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, led a rally in Kolkata themed 'Mahila Der Adhikaar, Aamader Angikaar' (women's rights are our commitment). The event, organised by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), coincided with the eve of International Women's Day. During the rally in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed concerns regarding the spread of false information about Sandeshkhali. "BJP leaders spreading canards about Sandeshkhali but silent over atrocities on women in states ruled by their party," said Mamata.

Rally amidst allegations

The rally comes amidst allegations in Sandeshkhali, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexual abuse. Despite these allegations, the TMC pressed on with its rally to champion women's rights.

Banerjee's presence and support

The Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee, was visibly present, waving to the crowds as she led the procession from College Street to Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata. Alongside her, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee lent his support to the cause.

Cross-party presence

Notably, the rally also saw participation from members outside the TMC fold. BJP's Ranaghat Dakshin MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari was spotted walking alongside TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, indicating a cross-party engagement on the issue of women's rights.

