Mamata accepts protesting doctors' demands, says Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal to be removed

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and protesting junior doctors on Monday held a meeting after resolving the deadlock. The first round of talk lasted for nearly 2 hours at Mamata's residence, followed by another two-and-a-half hours of finalising minutes of meetings. In the meeting, Mamata accepted the protesting medic's demands and decided to remove Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. Goyal will resign at 4 pm tomorrow.

After the meeting, Mamata Banerjee addressed the media and said that the talks yielded positive results. She said that Goyal is also ready to resign from his post.

During the meeting, doctors also demanded to remove the Director of Medical Education (DME), DHS and the Health Secretary. CM Mamata accepted the demand and removed DME, DHS from their posts. She said that she talked to everyone separately and she believes that the doctors should return to work.

Notably, after many invitations by the government, the medics decided to meet CM Mamata today. The junior medics of RG Kar Hospital, who left work demanding justice for the Kolkata rape-murder case victim put conditions for the meeting. Their condition of noting minutes of the meeting was accepted by the Chief Secretary, following which, the doctors met CM Banerjee.

The latest talk comes after four unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue to resolve the deadlock. The delegation of around 30 junior doctors was escorted by a pilot police vehicle to Banerjee's residence at 6.20 pm. The meeting, which was originally scheduled at 5 pm, began around 7 pm.

(Reported by: Onkar)