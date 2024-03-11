Lok Sabha polls: Bengal’s Bishnupur braces for battle of exes as TMC pits Sujata Mondal against Saumitra Khan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP leader Saumitra Khan and TMC leader Sujata Mondal

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Lok Sabha election in West Bengal is all set to witness some interesting battles on various seats including in Bishnupur where TMC and BJP have fielded former husband and wife in the constituency. The battle of exes will be fought between TMC's Sujata Mondal and BJP’s Saumitra Khan. Khan’s name was listed in the BJP’s first list of candidates released last week while Mondal’s name was announced in TMC’s Kolkata rally on Sunday (March 10).

What's the matter?

Sujata Mondal and Saumitra Khan separated in 2021 during the West Bengal Assembly elections when Khan publicly announced the split after Sujata entered politics as a TMC leader in 2020.

“I would request her to stop using the surname 'Khan'. I am severing all relations with Sujata today. I am sending her a divorce notice. I also request the media to not label her as a 'Khan',” he had said back then while announcing the split.

Notably, Khan was himself a TMC leader until 2019, before crossing over to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

TMC announces candidates

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday (March 10) announced candidates of Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party will go solo in the general elections in the state, ditching Congress which is a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

TMC retained 16 out of the 23 sitting MPs in the list. Some of the major names included Abhishek Banerjee, expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, and Yusuf Pathan.

