Kolkata to get two more AC local trains ahead of Durga Puja: Check routes, facilities, other details

Kolkata:

In a move to ease travel for suburban passengers during Durga Puja, Eastern Railway has announced the introduction of two additional air-conditioned EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) trains in the Sealdah division. The new services will operate on the Sealdah-Bongaon and Sealdah-Krishnanagar City Junction routes, providing much-needed comfort to thousands of daily commuters and pandal hoppers travelling to Kolkata.

New routes and train stops

According to Sealdah Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajiv Saxena, the AC local on the Sealdah-Bongaon route will continue to Ranaghat after reaching Bongaon. The train will halt at major stations including Bidhannagar, Dumdum, Dumdum Cantonment, Madhyamgram, Barasat, Dattapukur, Habra, Gobardanga, and Thakurnagar. The Sealdah-Krishnanagar AC local will stop at Bidhannagar, Dumdum, Belgharia, Sodepur, Khardah, Barrackpore, Shyamnagar, Naihati, Kanchrapara, Kalyani, Chakdah, and Ranaghat. Two brand-new rakes for these services are being sourced from Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Saxena added.

Features and passenger facilities

AC local trains have already been running successfully on the Ranaghat–Sealdah route, drawing positive feedback. Each 12-coach rake built at ICF can seat over 1,100 passengers. Coaches are equipped with electrically operated sliding doors on both sides, CCTV cameras, and GPS-based passenger information systems for real-time updates. Two rear coaches are reserved for women. Fares for AC locals range between Rs 35 and Rs 120.

Managing the Durga Puja rush

It is to be noted here that Durga Puja, Bengal's biggest festival, is set for the last week of September. Every year, suburban commuters crowd into Kolkata to visit decorated pandals and witness grand Durga idols, causing heavy rush in local trains day and night. The introduction of these two new AC services is expected to provide much-needed relief and enhance passenger convenience during the festive season.

Over 8 lakh commuters avail Kolkata Metro services

Around 8.07 lakh commuters availed of Kolkata Metro Railway services across all corridors on September 1, the authorities said in a statement. Of them, around 5.84 lakh passengers travelled in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar- Sahid Khudiram), with the maximum count of more than 66,000 registered at Dum Dum station. At Esplanade and Rabindra Sadan stations, the passenger counts were more than 57,000 and around 41,000, respectively, the statement said.

