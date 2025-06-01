Kolkata's 'rath yatra' gets boost with Sukhoi fighter jet tyres for Lord Jagannath's chariot This year's Kolkata Rath Yatra features a remarkable upgrade with Lord Jagannath's chariot now rolling on high-performance Sukhoi fighter jet tyres, symbolising a blend of innovation and devotion.

Kolkata:

This year’s Rath Yatra in Kolkata will have a special touch, thanks to a remarkable upgrade to the iconic chariot-carrying Lord Jagannath. After more than two decades of searching for the perfect fit, ISKCON Kolkata has replaced the ageing wheels – originally sourced from a Boeing 747 – with cutting-edge tyres designed for Sukhoi fighter jets. These high-performance tyres, manufactured by MRF, are built to withstand the immense weight of the chariot, which can reach up to 16 tonnes when devotees join the procession.

The journey to find these tyres was no easy feat. The quest began in 2005 when ISKCON's vice president, Radharamn Das, noticed that the old tyres were nearing the end of their lifespan. For years, the chariot had been using second-hand aircraft tyres, which were repaired and patched before each Rath Yatra. But with the growing weight of the chariot and the devotion of hundreds of devotees, it became clear that a stronger solution was needed.

After reaching out to tyre manufacturers like Dunlop, only to find they no longer produced the necessary tyres, ISKCON set its sights on MRF. However, it took several years before they received a response. In 2024, MRF sent a team to assess the chariot’s requirements, and in early 2025, the new tyres were delivered and installed, costing Rs 1.80 lakh for four tyres. A dry run of 24 kilometres confirmed that the new tyres could bear the weight and roll smoothly.

The tyres, designed for high-speed Sukhoi jets with a take-off speed of up to 280 kmph, are expected to provide exceptional durability and support for the chariot’s slow procession at 1.4 kmph during the Yatra. MRF, initially taken aback by the unusual request, later agreed that the tyres were the ideal fit for the grand procession.

This year’s Rath Yatra promises to be even more special, with Lord Jagannath’s chariot rolling through the streets on wheels that combine devotion and engineering excellence. A true example of perseverance, innovation, and faith, ISKCON Kolkata’s quest for the perfect wheels will surely be remembered for years to come.