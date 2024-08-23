EXCLUSIVE | Kolkata victim's parents suspect hospital's role: 'No one searched for our daughter...'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kolkata victim doctor's parents spoke exclusively to India TV.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a state-run hospital in West Bengal has sparked outrage across the nation. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, leading to widespread condemnation. Healthcare professionals across the country had ceased work after the body of the victim was found in a seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Days after the incident, the victim's parents talked exclusively to India TV on the matter and hoped for justice.

What the victim's father said?

The victim's father stated, "We have to trust someone, and we hope the CBI lives up to its name and works swiftly so that we can get justice soon." On 8th August, we spoke to our daughter twice -- once at 8:30 PM and then again late at night at 11:15 PM. During the conversation, our daughter mentioned that she was feeding her junior. It is customary for seniors to feed their juniors."

The victim's father expressed his concerns, stating that a troubling question has been haunting him: "There were 70 patients in the hospital, yet no one thought to question where the doctor had gone all night. Throughout the night, no one in the department searched for the doctor." He further added that this lack of concern raises suspicion that someone within the department might also be involved. The victim's father also claimed that there was a hurry to do the last rites of his daughter, and they are still unaware of who even paid for the funeral expenses.

What the victim's mother said?

Meanwhile, the victim's mother shared that her daughter was always focused on discussing patients and studying on her laptop. "She wouldn’t allow anyone in the house to watch TV and was always talking about her studies," she said. "My daughter was my only support. She wanted to fulfil our family’s dreams. Now everything is shattered... The police are lying... We trusted the police, and they handled things their way... My daughter is gone, but millions of children are standing with me. That’s what is giving me strength," the victim's mother added.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It is pertinent here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

