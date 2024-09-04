Kolkata rape-murder case: Thousands of people assemble on city roads, switch off lights to seek justice

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/X Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose joins the mass protest by switching off the lights of the Raj Bhavan

Thousand of people held marches carrying torches and candles, staging protests against the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in several parts of West Bengal on Wednesday night. Demanding justice for the victim's family, hundreds of people from various walks of life gathered across Kolkata. They demanded a swift probe into the heinous crime.

People switch off lights to protest

The lights of a residential building were turned off in protest against the horrific crime that took place inside the government-run hospital on August 9. Echoing the 'Reclaim the Night' movement of August 14 midnight, people assembled at various places such as New Town's Biswa Bangla Gate, Shyambazar, Sinthir More, Sodpur Traffic More, Hazra More, Jadavpur 8B bus stand, Lake Gardens, and Behala Sakher Bazar to demand justice for the doctor.

Bengal Governor lights candle

The lights at West Bengal Raj Bhawan were switched off as a symbol of protest, joining the mass protest. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also extended his support to the protest by switching off the lights of the Raj Bhavan and lighting a candle.

An elderly homemaker said, "We cannot be stopped by any obstruction. Our only goal is to secure justice for the woman doctor." Bengali film personalities Swastika Mukherjee and Sohini Sarkar joined the protests at Golf Green and Shyambazar, respectively, supporting the call for justice and freedom from oppression.

Earlier in the day, several lawyers formed human chains outside Calcutta High Court and Bankshall Court, advocating for justice for the victim.

Following this, Bankshall Court lawyers participated in a rally for the doctor. The postgraduate trainee’s body was discovered in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, sparking nationwide outrage.

The CBI has since arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case, as well as Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for alleged financial misconduct at the premier establishment.

(With PTI inputs)

