Image Source : PTI Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI custody of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh extended

The Sealdah Court has extended the CBI custody of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital, and police officer Abhijit Mondal by three days. The two are being investigated in connection with the rape and murder of a doctor at the hospital. The CBI is probing their actions on August 9, the day the doctor was found dead.