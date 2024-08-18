Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI conducts psychological test on main accused Sanjay Roy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protests continue over the Kolkata rape and murder case.

Amid intensified protests over Kolkata rape and murder case, a psychological test is being conducted on the accused Sanjay Roy on Sunday, CBI sources said on Sunday. The test is being conducted with the help of a team of five experts from CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). Earlier, the CBI had sent an expert team to Kolkata for this purpose.

The CFSL team will carry out the psychological assessment to understand the accused’s mental state and mindset. Notably, this assessment will evaluate the psychological profile of Roy, which could provide insights into his behavior and motives.

The assessment will also shed light on the mental condition of the accused and how it may have influenced his actions. The assessment marks a significant progress in the case as the CBI continues to gather evidence and analysis to ensure justice for the victim’s family members.

Sandip Ghosh questioned by CBI

Earlier, the CBI questioned Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the incident took place, for a second consecutive day on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape and killing of the trainee doctor.



The agency had taken Ghosh for questioning on Friday and it continued till 1:40 am on Saturday.



The body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and killed inside a seminar hall of the state-run hospital, was found on August 9. Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested in this connection.



The victim's parents had moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking a court-monitored investigation in the case. Several other public interest litigation (PIL) pleas were also filed, demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

Autopsy report suggest victim sexually abused

A preliminary autopsy report suggested that the victim was sexually abused and killed. It said she was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips.



Who is Sanjay Roy

The Kolkata Police arrested Roy (33), who joined the force as a civic volunteer in 2019. Police have alleged that the accused was married at least four times and was a known "womaniser".

The accused, who is a trained boxer, got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted at the police outpost at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.