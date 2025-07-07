Kolkata rape case: South Calcutta Law College reopens amid tight security, 11 days after incident Private security guards conducted thorough ID checks, and around 100 students, many with their parents, arrived at the campus.

Kolkata:

11 days since the campus rape case of a first-year student in Kolkata, South Calcutta Law College reopened on Monday. The reopening came amid heavy security, with senior officers from Kolkata Police supervising the arrangements. The gates were opened only for BA LLB first-semester students, who were called to complete their examination form submissions.

Private security guards conducted thorough ID checks, and around 100 students, many with their parents, arrived at the campus. The college issued a directive stating that no student would be allowed to remain on campus after 2 PM. Teaching and non-teaching staff will only be allowed to leave after all students have exited.

College rooms sealed for investigation

The students' union room and the security guard’s room have been sealed by police as part of the ongoing investigation and are currently off-limits. Regular classes are set to resume from July 8, as per the usual timetable. "We are hopeful about restoring normalcy on the campus at the earliest," said Haripada Banik, a member of the college's governing body.

Despite assurances from the authorities, many guardians voiced concern over their children’s safety. Sasanka Dhara, father of a first-semester student, said he would accompany his son to the college on every exam day until the situation normalises. Another guardian questioned how he could trust the college with his daughter's safety when the administration and security personnel are themselves under scrutiny.

Allegations of political complicity

Criticism was also directed at the student wing of the ruling TMC. A guardian claimed, “I refuse to believe that top TMCP leaders were unaware of the criminal activities on campus, especially the misuse of the students' union room. These miscreants acted with impunity because they had political backing.”

The alleged incident took place on June 25, when a first-year student was reportedly gang-raped by an alumnus-cum-casual employee and two senior students, all reportedly linked to the TMC's student wing. A security guard was also arrested in connection with the crime. Following widespread protests, the college was closed on June 29.