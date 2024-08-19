Monday, August 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Kolkata rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy likely sole accused, no other's involvement found, say sources

Kolkata rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy likely sole accused, no other's involvement found, say sources

Sanjay Roy was arrested after he was spotted on the CCTV camera near the seminar hall during the time of the crime. He confessed his crime to Kolkata Police, but the CBI has doubts about his statements.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
New Delhi
Updated on: August 19, 2024 10:57 IST
Kolkata rape and murder case
Image Source : PTI/FILE Kolkata rape and murder case accused Sanjay Roy

In the latest development in the Kolkata rape and murder case, the CBI investigation has stuck on accused Sanjay Roy. Sources say that in six days of investigation, CBI has not found the involvement of any accused other than Sanjay Roy. 

In one of the most heart-wrenching crimes, Sanjay Roy is the main accused who was arrested after the CCTV footage from the seminal hall captured him coming and going at the time of the crime. Upon his arrest, Roy confessed his crime in front of Kolkata Police. However, the CBI has doubts about Sanjay Roy's statement. Hence, they went for the psychology test to know the truth and his mental state.

It is pertinent to note that CBI took over the case after the High Court decision. Meanwhile, the medical fraternity is holding a nationwide strike suspending all duties but emergency services. The resident doctors of AIIMS and other Delhi-based hospitals called to continue the strike and provide OPD services of about 36 departments outside the Health Ministry, in a protest demanding the new ordinance related to the safety of health workers.

The Supreme Court has also taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and will hear the case.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement