Kolkata rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy likely sole accused, no other's involvement found, say sources

Kolkata rape and murder case accused Sanjay Roy

In the latest development in the Kolkata rape and murder case, the CBI investigation has stuck on accused Sanjay Roy. Sources say that in six days of investigation, CBI has not found the involvement of any accused other than Sanjay Roy.

In one of the most heart-wrenching crimes, Sanjay Roy is the main accused who was arrested after the CCTV footage from the seminal hall captured him coming and going at the time of the crime. Upon his arrest, Roy confessed his crime in front of Kolkata Police. However, the CBI has doubts about Sanjay Roy's statement. Hence, they went for the psychology test to know the truth and his mental state.

It is pertinent to note that CBI took over the case after the High Court decision. Meanwhile, the medical fraternity is holding a nationwide strike suspending all duties but emergency services. The resident doctors of AIIMS and other Delhi-based hospitals called to continue the strike and provide OPD services of about 36 departments outside the Health Ministry, in a protest demanding the new ordinance related to the safety of health workers.

The Supreme Court has also taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and will hear the case.