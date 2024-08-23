Kolkata rape and murder accused Sanjoy Roy sent to 14-day judicial custody

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO People raise slogans during a protest march against the recent alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Days after the tragic rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the main accused, Sanjoy Roy, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Sealdah special court. Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police the day after the incident was reported on August 9. The case has since been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

Psychoanalytic findings

Sanjoy Roy, the accused in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, has been profiled as a "pervert and severely addicted to pornography," according to a CBI officer on Thursday. The officer described Roy as having an "animal-like instinct" and showing no remorse for his crime. During interrogation, Roy recounted the details of the murder with unsettling calmness.

Details of the crime

The incident, which occurred inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, involved the rape and brutal beating of the victim. The post-mortem report revealed 16 external and nine internal injuries, with the cause of death being strangulation. Roy was arrested the day after the crime; evidence, including his Bluetooth headphones found near the scene, supports his presence at the hospital.

Evidence and investigation

CCTV footage placed Roy at the hospital around the time of the crime. Pornographic material was discovered on his mobile phone, and his movements were tracked by technical evidence. The estimated time of death of the victim was between 3 am and 5 am on August 9.

Ongoing probes

The CBI is investigating the possibility of a larger conspiracy and has questioned former RG Kar Medical College principal, Dr. Sandip Ghosh. Polygraph tests are being considered for Roy, Dr. Ghosh, and others involved. Additionally, Kolkata Police is examining allegations of financial misconduct against Dr. Ghosh. Former colleague Akhtar Ali has alleged Ghosh's involvement in “business of dead bodies.”