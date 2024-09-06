Kolkata rape accused Sanjay Roy's DNA matches with deceased doctor's, CBI probe enters final stage: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case

The CBI investigation into the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case has entered its “final stage”, and the probe revealed that the DNA of accused Sanjay Roy matched with that of the deceased, sources said on Friday (September 6). The CFSL experts conducted a separate DNA profiling. A detailed report will be handed over to the CBI after conducting advanced scientific tests. Once the report is received, the CBI may consider conducting additional scientific tests on the accused, sources added.

According to sources, the CBI investigation is in its final stage. “So far, Sanjay Roy remains the prime suspect based on the investigation. The CBI has enough evidence against him to file a charge sheet,” sources said.

Sources said that the CBI had already received the DNA report, which was sent to AIIMS for a final opinion. A panel of doctors at AIIMS has carefully reviewed the DNA report, and the final report will be sent back to the CBI soon.

Sources claim that after AIIMS provides its final opinion on the DNA, the CBI will likely conclude its investigation soon. According to sources, the investigation has revealed that only Sanjay Roy was involved in the rape and murder, and no other person was involved.

The CBI has recorded statements from more than 100 people in this case so far.

Over 10 polygraph tests were conducted as part of the CBI's SOP to ensure that no aspect of the crime remains unexplored in the charge sheet. “The CBI wanted to solidify even the smallest doubts, which is why they conducted more than 10 polygraph tests,” sources said.

