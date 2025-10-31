Kolkata Metro to increase frequency of trains on Yellow Line from Nov 3: Check timing Kolkata Metro: While the first service will be at 7:18 am from Noapara to the Bimanbandar station (airport) instead of 7:55 am, it will be at 7:40 am from airport for Noapara instead of 8 am.

The Railway Metro on Friday announced that the frequency of trains on the Yellow line would be increased from November 3. From Monday to Friday, a total of 120 services (60 UP and 60 DN) will be operated on weekdays in the Yellow line (Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar), with extended service hours from 7:18 am to 9:30 pm instead of 7:55 am to 8:17 pm,” the Kolkata Metro said in a statement.

Kolkata Metro to increase frequency of trains: Check timing

While the first service will be at 7:18 am from Noapara to the Bimanbandar station (airport) instead of 7:55 am, it will be at 7:40 am from airport for Noapara instead of 8 am. Similarly, the last service will be from Noapara to Bimanbandar at 9:58 pm instead of 8 pm, while from Airport to Noapara it will be at 9:18 pm instead of the earlier 8:05 pm.

Check timing on Saturday and Sundays

On Saturdays, 92 services (46 UP and 46 DN) will be operated instead of 44 services, with extended service hours from 7:18 am to 9:30 pm, instead of 7:35 am to 8:32 pm.

On Sundays, 78 services (39 UP and 39 DN) will be operated instead of 40 services, with service hours extended from 9:18 am to 9:30 pm, instead of 8:35 am to 8:22 pm.

On Saturdays and Sundays, services on this line will be available at 18-minute interval instead of 35-minute interval.

"With this change in train schedule, now the services to and from Jai Hind Bimanbandar station will be available late evening. This will help commuters to commute to and from the Airport comfortably during night hours," a Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson said.