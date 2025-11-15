Kolkata: Massive fire erupts near Lalbazar area, panic and damage in crowded locality | Video Kolkata fire: Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used ladders to reach the upper floors, breaking windows to ventilate the thick smoke enveloping the warehouse.

Kolkata:

Central Kolkata was jolted awake early Saturday (November 15) as a massive fire broke out at a warehouse on Ezra Street, near the bustling Lalbazar area. The blaze, which started around 5 am, quickly spread inside the three-story building- a storage facility filled with flammable materials such as car parts. As thick, black smoke billowed across the crowded commercial neighborhood, panic spread among nearby residents and workers. Fire engines arrived swiftly on the scene, but the dense smoke and narrow lanes made firefighting efforts tremendously challenging.​​

Firefighting efforts and community impact

Teams of firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, used ladders to access upper floors and break window panes to ventilate the smoke-heavy building. Six engines worked through the morning, with emergency responders prioritising the evacuation of both workers and goods. Dense congestion in the area hampered fire department mobility, raising fears of heavy material loss.​​

Despite the scale of the fire, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Authorities suspect an electrical short circuit may have triggered the inferno, but a formal investigation will proceed once the situation is under control. Police and emergency teams have cordoned off the vicinity, diverting traffic to maintain quick access for rescue operations, while advising the public to avoid the area.​​

The incident underscores the heightened danger posed by storing inflammable materials in crowded city locations and has reignited calls for stricter fire safety compliance in Kolkata's commercial hubs.​​