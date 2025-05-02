Kolkata: Fire breaks out at printing press in Salt Lake | Video Kolkata fire: According to sources from the fire department, the fire was so intense that entering the factory was not possible. Fire personnel will enter the building only after the fire will be brought under control.

Kolkata:

A massive fire broke out at a printing press in Sector 5 of Salt Lake on Friday (May 2) at around 3:00 pm. The fire quickly spread throughout the entire premises of the printing press, and shortly after the blaze began, an explosion was heard from outside the printing press. However, the exact cause of the explosion is still unclear.

Upon receiving the information, several fire engines rushed to the spot. Initially, firefighters attempted to control the blaze by spraying water from outside. According to sources from the fire department, the fire was so intense that entering the factory was not possible. Fire personnel will enter the building only after the fire is brought under control.

As soon as the news broke, Fire Minister Sujit Bose and Bidhannagar Police arrived at the spot. According to the fire department, large quantities of flammable materials were stored in the factory. Firefighters believe that the presence of these flammable substances could have caused the fire to spread rapidly.

According to the Fire Minister, "Firefighters are trying to control the blaze." The next steps will be taken after assessing the situation. As per fire officials, no injuries have been reported so far.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With inputs from Onkar Sarkar)