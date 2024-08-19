Monday, August 19, 2024
     
  Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Senior doctors march to police HQ after notice over social media posts

Massive peaceful protests have broken out on the streets of various parts of the country. OPD services were suspended all over the nation in protest, however, Emergency services remained operational.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Kolkata Published on: August 19, 2024 16:34 IST
Kolkata Police, Kolkata rape murder case, doctors protest
Image Source : PTI Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar

Senior doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami appeared before the Kolkata Police on Monday afternoon (August 19) in connection with the posts they shared on social media related to the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city. Sarkar and Goswami reached the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lal Bazar leading a march of doctors.

The procession began at the Medical College, Kolkata but was stopped by the police near Phears Lane-BB Ganguly Street Crossing, and the two doctors were escorted to the police headquarters by senior officers. They were asked by the police to appear before it for the posts they shared on social media.

"We want justice for that young doctor, and we have not committed any crime," Sarkar said.

Manas Gumta, a protesting doctor, said that medics would intensify the stir if attempts were made to stifle the "demands seeking justice". Sarkar and Goswami were accused by the police of spreading misinformation and disclosing the identity of the postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and killed while on duty at the hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Medics at RIMS Ranchi fight for justice, demand Mamata's resignation

