Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Parents claim police tried to bribe them

Image Source : PTI People carry torches during a protest march against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Family members of the 31-year-old trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month, accused the Kolkata Police of attempting to suppress the case by hurriedly cremating the body of the doctor. The victim's father also alleged that the police also tried to bribe them after the incident came to light.

The victim's parents addressed the media and demanded justice as they joined the protesting medics at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last night, where the body of their daughter was recovered on August 9.

'Police offered us money'

“The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while the body was taken for post-mortem examinations. Later, when the body was handed over to us, a senior police official offered us money, which we immediately declined,” the father of the deceased doctor said.

The parents of the postgraduate trainee stated that they joined the protest to support the junior doctors fighting for justice for their daughter.

Protests over Kolkata rape-murder case

Since August 10, widespread protests have broken out across the state, with people from various sectors joining forces to demand justice for the victim. The protests have seen participation from students, medical professionals, civil society groups, and citizens, all calling for accountability and action in the wake of the tragic incident.

On Tuesday, a delegation of junior doctors in Kolkata presented a hand-made artificial spine to city police commissioner Vineet Goyal and demanded his resignation over the alleged lapses in the case. The action was a way to ask the police to 'grow a backbone'.

Earlier on Wednesday, thousands of people held marches carrying torches and candles, staging protests against the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in several parts of West Bengal. Demanding justice for the victim's family, hundreds of people from various walks of life gathered across Kolkata. They demanded a swift probe into the heinous crime.

The lights of a residential building were turned off in protest against the horrific crime. The lights at West Bengal Raj Bhawan were switched off as a symbol of protest, joining the mass protest. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also extended his support to the protest by switching off the lights of the Raj Bhavan and lighting a candle.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the second week of August.

Earlier on September 2, the CBI arrested the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, in connection with alleged financial misconduct at the establishment.

On September 3, the West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed a state anti-rape bill 'Aparajita Women and Child Bill' seeking capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state, and a life sentence without parole for other perpetrators.



