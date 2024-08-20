Sourav Ganguly to hit streets with wife to join protests over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sourav Ganguly to join the protest on August 21.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has announced his participation in the 'Justice for Abhaya' protests scheduled for Wednesday (August 21). The demonstrations are being organised in response to the shocking rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. He will be joining the march to call for justice for the victim and to demand a swift and thorough investigation into the heinous crime. Earlier, the former cricketer had publicly condemned the crime, emphasising the alarming frequency of similar cases across the country.

According to reports, former BCCI president and Indian cricket team captain Ganguly will hit the streets of Kolkata along with his wife, Dona Ganguly. Dona runs a dance school and teaches Odissi dance to hundreds of girls. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Ganguly said that as the father of a daughter, he was deeply shaken by the incident. He, however, added that West Bengal and India are considered safe, and no judgement should be made on the entire system based on a single incident.

"It is a heinous incident. There can be no forgiveness for such a crime," Ganguly said adding that the authorities should take immediate action. Though such incidents can happen anywhere, it is unfortunate that this particular case took place inside a hospital," Ganguly said. The former cricketer also called for stronger security measures in medical establishments.

Ganguly turns his profile picture into ‘black’

It should be noted here that Ganguly has also changed his social media profile picture on 'X' to black in order to show solidarity with the victim and the ongoing protests. However, he faced criticism from netizens for changing his profile picture to black in response to backlash over his recent remarks. Many have labelled this move as a superficial gesture, questioning its sincerity. Some users have also called for an apology from Ganguly, expressing disapproval of his previous insensitive comments.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It is pertinent here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

