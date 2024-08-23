Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage shows main accused Sanjay Roy in RG Kar Hospital after incident

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in West Bengal have ignited widespread outrage across the nation. The horrifying incident has shocked the entire country, leading to an outpouring of condemnation and demands for justice. In a significant development, CCTV footage of the main accused, who has been arrested for the crime, has now surfaced. The footage, captured at RG Kar Hospital, shows accused Sanjay Roy entering the medical facility on the night of August 9, hours before he allegedly committed the heinous act. This is the first instance of such conclusive visual evidence coming to light, directly linking the accused to the crime.

In the CCTV footage from around 1:30 AM, he is seen near the seminar hall with a Bluetooth device hanging around his neck. The Bluetooth device around Roy's neck played a crucial role in his arrest. This same Bluetooth device was later recovered from the crime scene. When investigators paired it with Roy's mobile phone, it connected easily, confirming its ownership. Based on the CCTV footage from the hospital and the recovered Bluetooth device, Kolkata Police arrested Roy and questioned him. During the interrogation, he confessed to his crime.

Here's a screengrab of CCTV footage:

Image Source : INDIA TVCCTV footage shows the main accused entering the RG Kar Hospital on the day of the crime in Kolkata.

Who is Sanjay Roy?

Meanwhile, a special court in Kolkata allowed a polygraph test to be conducted on Sanjay Roy. 33-year-old Roy joined the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer in 2019. Police have alleged that he was married at least four times and was a known "womaniser". The accused, who is a trained boxer, got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted at the police outpost at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also awaiting Roy's DNA and psychoanalysis reports, which will give further direction to its investigation, officials said.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It is pertinent here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

