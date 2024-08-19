Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI appoints top woman officer ASP Seema Pahuja to probe matter, who is she?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image shows ASP Seema Pahuja being felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kolkata rape-murder case: A horrific incident involving the rape and murder of a female doctor while on duty at a state-run hospital in Kolkata has sparked outrage across the country, leading to widespread protests. Activists and medical professionals from various parts of India took to the streets, demanding swift justice for the victim and calling for stronger protections for women. The shocking nature of the crime has not only gripped the nation but also ignited a wave of anger and frustration among citizens and the medical community alike. Protests were observed in multiple cities, with demonstrators holding placards, chanting slogans, and urging the authorities to take immediate and decisive action.

In response to the growing public outcry, the Kolkata High Court intervened and handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). As the CBI begins its probe, there is a collective call for justice, with many hoping that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be swiftly brought to justice.

Who is CBI officer Seema Pahuja?

ASP Seema Pahuja, known as one of the sharpest officers in the CBI, has been assigned to investigate the matter. Pahuja has extensive experience in investigating cases under the Special Crime Unit, making her a top choice for this complex case. Between 2007 and 2018, she was awarded the Gold Medal twice for her outstanding investigative work. Pahuja used a unique scientific technology for the first time while solving the rape and murder case of "Gudia" in Shimla. She also brought the Hathras case to its conclusion based on scientific evidence. At one point, Pahuja had decided to take voluntary retirement due to family responsibilities, but the then CBI Director persuaded her not to retire. Known for her integrity and spotless career, Pahuja is considered immune to external pressures, and her involvement in any case is seen as a guarantee of success.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It should be noted here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

