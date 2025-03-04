Kolkata: Couple hangs toddler, themselves over property dispute, police arrest three The couple were upset over a family dispute with their uncle and his family. They first killed their toddler and then hung themselves. They wrote a suicide note on the wall of their home. Based on the suicide note, the police arrested three individuals.

In a shocking development, a couple hanged their toddler and themselves at their home in South Kolkata, which created a sensation in the neighbourhood. According to the information, 40-year-old Somnath Rai and his wife, 35-year-old Sumitra Rai, both committed suicide, along with their two-and-a-half-year-old son. As per the preliminary information, the couple first killed their two-and-a-half-year-old son and then, after killing him, hanged themselves.

Firstly, Somnath hanged his two-and-a-half-year-old son and then tied himself with his dead body. Seeing both of them hanging from the noose, Sumitra also hanged herself. The incident took place in Kahaltu of Kasba area of ​​South Kolkata. The reason behind the incident has also come to light.

Why did the couple take this step?

Sumitra's family members claimed that the couple killed the child and committed suicide because of a property dispute. Both of them wrote a suicide note on the wall of the house in which the property dispute was mentioned. Kolkata Police has taken action and arrested Somnath's uncle, aunt and maternal aunt, with whom he had a property dispute.

Family dispute took lives of three

It must be noted that Somnath was an auto driver by profession and was upset for many days due to a family dispute over property. Somnath and Sumitra took this fatal step after getting upset with this dispute and gave up their lives together. On the basis of the suicide note written on the wall of the house, the police arrested Somnath Roy's uncle, Pradeep Ghoshal, aunt, Neelima Ghoshal and maternal aunt, Khukumni Ghoshal. The police are investigating the case and are questioning the arrested individuals.

With Inputs from Omkar