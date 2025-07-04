Kolkata college gang rape: Police reconstruct crime scene with accused Monojit Mishra and three others The police team, accompanied by the three prime accused, alumnus and contractual staff Monojit Mishra, and current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, along with college security guard Pinaki Banerjee, reached the college premises around 4:30 am.

Kolkata:

In a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into the alleged gang rape of a 24-year-old law student, Kolkata Police on Friday conducted a detailed reconstruction of the crime scene at South Calcutta Law College with all four arrested accused present.

The police team, accompanied by the three prime accused, alumnus and contractual staff Monojit Mishra, and current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, along with college security guard Pinaki Banerjee, reached the college premises around 4:30 am. The reconstruction lasted nearly four hours and concluded by mid-morning.

“This reconstruction is a vital part of our investigation,” said a senior officer. “Our findings from the scene will now be cross-checked with the survivor's complaint and other evidence gathered so far.”

Allegations and crime details

According to the FIR, the survivor, a first-year law student, was allegedly raped by Monojit Mishra with the assistance of the two students on the evening of June 25. The incident took place over more than three hours and spanned multiple locations within the college campus, including the guard’s room.

The security guard, Pinaki Banerjee, has been accused of negligence and failure to intervene during the incident. His police custody is set to end on July 4, after which he will be presented in court.

Evidence supports survivor’s claims

Police officials confirmed that both medical examination reports and circumstantial evidence support the survivor’s account. The investigation is currently being led by the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police.

Authorities have said that all findings will be evaluated in coordination with the survivor’s statement to ensure thorough verification and corroboration of facts.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious questions about safety and accountability within educational institutions in the city.