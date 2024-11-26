BJP MLAs to march to Bangla Deputy High Commission to protest arrest of ISKCON leader: Suvendu Adhikari

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Amid the rising tensions in neighbouring Bangkadesh, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday said that BJP MLAs of the state would stage a march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and "gherao" it on Wednesday. The protest march will be organised seeking the immediate release of arrested ISKCON religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

On Monday, Das, the leader of Hindu group 'Sammilita Sanatani Jote', was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka by Bangladesh Police. Talking about the march, Adhikari said, "I have sought time from the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata at 3 pm on Wednesday, all BJP MLAs will go there. We will stage a march to the deputy high commission and gherao it.’

Adhikari added that the BJP MLAs would march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission irrespective of whether they get any reply from it or not. Moreover, the West Bengal LoP also threatened that the BJP will hold a blockade at the India-Bangladesh border at Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district.

Hindu Jagran Manch to hold march on Thursday

Another organization Hindu Jagran Manch, has called for a protest march on Thursday from Sealdah to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in protest against the arrest of Das, Adhikari added.

Notably, on October 30, a case was filed against 19 people, including Chinmoy Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali police station in Bangladesh, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community.

(With inputs from agencies)