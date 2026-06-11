Koel Mallick quits Rajya Sabha, TMC's strength in Upper House falls to 9 in fresh blow to Mamata

New Delhi:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Koel Mallick on Thursday resigned from Rajya Sabha in another big jolt to Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. Her decision to quit Rajya Sabha follows an intense wave of structural transitions and high-profile departures within the party leadership after the recent legislative assembly debacle, as per a report by The Statesman. However, the official confirmation is awaited.

Resignation comes just 66 days after taking oath

Her resignation comes after days of speculation in political circles that the celebrated actor may call it quits any day. The news of her resignation came 66 days after taking the oath in Rajya Sabha.

Koel Mallick’s resignation from Rajya Sabha comes in the wake of a slew of resignations that have hit the TMC ranks in the last few weeks. The notable names who have tendered their resignations after the Bengal poll debacle include Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, and most recently Prakash Chik Baraik.

From Rajya Sabha oath to resignation in two months

Koel Mallik took an oath as a Rajya Sabha MP in Delhi on April 6, and after taking the oath, she posted a picture with her entire family on social media and wrote, "I have got the opportunity to work for the people of Bengal."

With the resignation of Koel Mallik, the TMC has been reduced from its strength of 13 seats to just nine in the Rajya Sabha. However, speculations are still rife that the party may suffer further resignations this week.

Prakash Chik Baraik cites Bengal mandate in resignation

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House, saying he took the decision in view of the mandate given to the BJP by the people of West Bengal. Baraik was the third TMC MP to quit this week, after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev.

Baraik met Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and submitted his resignation. Talking to reporters outside the residence of BJP leader Nishikant Dubey later, Baraik said, "People of West Bengal have given their mandate to the BJP. The TMC did not win. Looking at the mandate given by the people of West Bengal, I am resigning from the party."

In his resignation letter, the West Bengal MP wrote, "I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect." A tribal leader from West Bengal, Baraik was serving as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution and the Consultative Committee on Tribal Affairs.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev also exit

On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from the Upper House and subsequently announced his decision to quit the Trinamool Congress, citing differences with the party leadership.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev also resigned from Parliament and the party on Wednesday. Dev later met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi, fuelling speculation about her future political plans. With Baraik's resignation, the Trinamool Congress has lost three Rajya Sabha members this week, dealing another blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The TMC is facing a crisis following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls and a rebellion that has significantly weakened its organisational and legislative strength.

Revolt spreads from Bengal Assembly to Parliament

Last week, more than two-thirds of the party's MLAs -- 58 out of 80 -- broke away from the official TMC legislature party and secured recognition as the principal opposition bloc in the West Bengal Assembly under expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee. The rebel camp has since claimed that its strength has risen further.

The crisis later spread to Parliament, with rebel MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claiming the support of more than 20 Lok Sabha members. Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh and Kolkata Dakshin MP Mala Roy joined the dissident lawmakers on Wednesday.

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TMC's Prakash Chik Baraik resigns as Rajya Sabha MP, third such jolt to Mamata in just a week