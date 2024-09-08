TMC MP Jawhar Sircar resigns, quits politics amid protest against Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO TMC MP Jawhar Sircar

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar resigned from both Parliament and politics in protest against the West Bengal government's response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital and the events that followed. In a letter to Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Sircar indicted the "unchecked overbearing attitude of the favoured few and the corrupt" in his own party."

"I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital, and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened and whatever punitive steps that government is taking now are too little and quite late," he said in the letter.

"I think normalcy may have been restored in this state much earlier, if the caucus of the corrupt doctors was smashed and those guilty of taking improper administrative actions punished immediately after the scandalous incident happened," he added.

He urged the party to take a non-confrontational approach, stating that the protests are primarily driven by a desire for justice and punishment rather than political motives. He warned that if the party does not correct its course, "communal forces will capture this state."

"I express my gratitude again for the opportunity you gave me to raise Bengal's issues in Parliament for three years, but I do not wish to continue as MP at all. My commitment to fight corruption, communalism, and authoritarianism in the Centre and the States is simply non-negotiable," he added.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It is pertinent to mention that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

