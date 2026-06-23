It is a 'theatre of the absurd': Mahua Moitra on TMC rebel faction electing Arup Roy as chairperson

Kolkata:

Hours after the rebel faction elected Arup Roy as chairperson, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said it is a 'Theatre of the absurd'. She added that all of these in the rebel faction have become MPs and MLAs in the name of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and the party symbol. She added that every single day since this TMC government fell, not a day has gone by without a TMC minister or leader being arrested. “Whenever someone is arrested, the police cannot simply parade them around on the streets without a trial. This is beyond the limits of the law, and the government is answerable for this," she said.

TMC rebel faction elect Arup Roy as party chairperson

The development comes after the TMC rebel faction on Monday replaced Mamata Banerjee as the party chairperson and elected senior MLA Arup Roy to the post, while unveiling a parallel leadership structure and taking the battle for control of the party from the legislature into its organisational core.

At a special session in Kolkata, the faction led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee constituted a new national leadership hierarchy, directly challenging the authority of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary.

The rebellion within the TMC crossed a political Rubicon as dissident leaders moved beyond challenging the leadership and sought to remake the organisation itself, projecting their camp as the legitimate continuation of the party.

31-minute special session brought together rebel MLAs

Held at a hotel here, the 31-minute special session brought together rebel MLAs, former councillors and party functionaries from across the state. The political messaging was unmistakable.

While the TMC's twin-flower symbol remained prominently displayed, portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam and B R Ambedkar adorned the stage. Notably absent were photographs of Mamata Banerjee, who has long been the principal face of the party.

Ritabrata Banerjee claims party was facing constitutional crisis

Addressing the gathering, Ritabrata Banerjee claimed the party was facing a "constitutional crisis", arguing that Article 20 of the TMC constitution required the formation of a national working committee every three years.

According to the rebel camp, the last national working committee was constituted on February 12, 2022, and its tenure expired on February 11 this year. Since no fresh committee was formed thereafter, the faction argued it became necessary to reconstitute the party's organisational structure.

The meeting first approved a 10-member national working committee comprising Arup Roy, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Biplab Mitra, Akhruzzaman Ansari, Sabina Yasmin, Sandipan Saha, Rathin Ghosh, Javed Khan and Ritabrata Banerjee, before expanding it into a 30-member body.

Arup Roy, the veteran MLA from Howrah Central, was then elected chairperson by voice vote. "The special session of TMC leaders and members unanimously elected Arup Roy as party chairperson," Banerjee told reporters after the meeting.

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