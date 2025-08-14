Independence Day: Kolkata Metro to run 398 services across all lines on Friday, check timing Kolkata Metro timing on Independence Day: Special night services in the Blue Line will be available from Sahid Khudiram station at 10:43 pm and from Dum Dum at 10:40 pm.

Kolkata:

Kolkata Metro said it will operate a total of 398 train services across its Blue and Green Lines on Independence Day. In the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash), 182 services — 91 in each direction — will run on August 15 instead of the usual 262, a statement by Kolkata Metro said.

Kolkata Metro to run 398 services: Check timing

Special night services in the Blue Line will be available from Sahid Khudiram station at 10:43 pm and from Dum Dum at 10:40 pm.

On Green Line-1 (Sealdah–Sector V), 92 services (46 UP and 46 DN) will operate, compared to the regular 108 services.

On Green Line-2 (Howrah Maidan–Esplanade), 124 services (62 UP and 62 DN) will operate, down from the usual 134, the statement added.

Kolkata Metro to start operations on three stretches soon

In another development, Kolkata Metro said it is optimistic about starting operations on three new stretches by the end of this month.

The progress gained momentum following a two-day visit by Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar, during which he inspected the East-West Metro’s Esplanade–Sealdah section and the Noapara–Airport stretch.

"We are hopeful that with the Commissioner of Railway Safety giving nod to the East-West Metro’s 2.6 km stretch between Esplanade and Sealdah earlier and after the visit of the Railway Board Chairman, the entire Green Line connecting Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V will be open for commuters by August itself," the spokesperson told PTI.

"This will help Salt Lake-bound commuters who currently have to get down at Esplanade from the Howrah side and then navigate congested traffic to reach Sealdah for a connecting metro to Sector V. It will ease their hardships and improve connectivity to a great extent," the spokesperson added.