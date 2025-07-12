IIM-Calcutta rape case: Victim's father denies allegations, claims daughter fell from auto | Video The father of the woman who accused an IIM-Calcutta student of rape has denied the allegations, claiming his daughter simply fell from an auto, and the complaint was not filed by her.

Kolkata:

A shocking new development has emerged in the alleged rape case involving an IIM-Calcutta (IIM-C) student. The father of the woman who had previously accused a fellow student of rape on the prestigious campus has now come forward with a completely different version of the events. According to the father, his daughter did not experience any sexual assault but instead fell out of an autorickshaw, sustaining injuries.

Father's statement contradicts allegations

In a statement to the media, the father revealed that his daughter called him at around 9:34 PM to inform him that she had fallen out of an auto and had lost consciousness. "I was informed that she was in a bad state and had fallen unconscious. I later found out that she was at the SSKM Neurology Department," he stated. The father further clarified that his daughter denied the allegations of rape and told him that there had been no physical assault or sexual harassment.

He also asserted that the arrested individual had no connection to his daughter and that the complaint lodged at the police station had not been filed by her. "My daughter told me that nothing happened to her and there was no physical abuse. She never wrote any complaint," the father explained.

The police's involvement

The father’s statement came shortly after an IIM-Calcutta student was arrested based on an FIR filed by the woman. According to the police, the accused had allegedly invited the woman to a counselling session at the IIM-C boys’ hostel, where the incident reportedly took place.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Haridevpur Police Station, and the accused was subsequently arrested. The woman, who is a clinical psychologist, had accused the student of raping her during the counselling session.

Accused sent to judicial custody

Following his arrest, the accused was presented before a Kolkata court, which remanded him to police custody until July 19. The prosecution sought to extend his custody until July 25 to allow further investigation and questioning. The defence, however, raised doubts about the credibility of the claims, arguing that IIM-C’s high-security campus, which requires ID verification and prior registration for access, casts doubt on the alleged events.

As of now, the case is under further investigation. Police have yet to reveal the full details of the investigation, while the family’s version of events is also being scrutinised.