Fire breaks out at Ghutiari Sharif railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, several shops gutted

A major fire incident took place at Ghutiari Sharif railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday. The fire broke out in a shop at the railway station in South 24 Parganas district, said fire brigade sources.
According to the sources, there was no report of any injury in the fire incident. The fire first broke out at a shop on platform number one at 10:30 am and quickly spread to other stalls on the platform, they added.
Passengers, waiting for trains at the platform scampered for safety after the fire incident. Railway police and fire brigade personnel managed to put off the blaze, they added.
Two fire tenders managed to put off the blaze but train services in the Sealdah-South section were disrupted for some time for passenger safety.