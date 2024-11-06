FIR registered against Mithun Chakraborty over 'provocative' statement at BJP event in North 24 Parganas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty

An FIR was registered against actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty over a 'provocative' statement at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal on Wednesday. Chakraborty made alleged 'provocative' statement at West Bengal leg of the BJP's membership drive event which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The complaint against Chakraborty pertains to a speech he made during a BJP programme at the EZCC in Salt Lake area on October 27, based on which police registered an FIR at Bidhannagar South police station, said the police sources.

"We have started an investigation into the case," said a senior officer of Bidhannagar police.

"Vendetta politics": Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar

The BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called the FIR a result of "vendetta politics".



"There is nothing provocative in his speech. These are nothing but attempts to intimidate him by using police as a political tool," he said.

Chakraborty, who received India's highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, earlier this year, had asserted on October 27 that the "masnad" (throne) of West Bengal would belong to the BJP after the 2026 assembly elections, promising to do whatever it takes to achieve the goal.

While speaking at the programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), Chakraborty said, "In 2026, the masnad will be ours, and we will do everything to achieve the goal."

In an apparent reference to TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's communal remarks aimed at BJP workers during the Lok Sabha elections, Chakraborty cautioned that no one should attempt to intimidate saffron party voters into abstaining from voting in the next assembly elections. He called upon the booth-level workers of his party to resist any such attempts.

(Report by Onkar/PTI)

