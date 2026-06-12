FIR filed against Mamata Banerjee over communal remarks ahead of Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata:

A fresh FIR was on Friday registered against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee following a political speech in March 2026. Mamata had warned that If a particular community comes together, it can have dire consequences for others. Quoting her public speeches, a complaint was filed at Hare Street Police Station by a Kolkata resident, which has now been treated as FIR by Kolkata Police.

Mamata's rally speech could promote communal disharmony; complainant seeks action

The Kolkata resident in the FIR alleged that her rally speech could promote communal disharmony and public unrest. The complaint sought legal action against Mamata Banerjee over alleged inflammatory and communal remarks made during a political event just ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election campaign in Kolkata.

As per the complaint submitted to the Netaji Nagar Police Station in South Kolkata on May 20, a local resident, Tushar Kanti Das, alleged that a statement made by Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting was capable of creating fear, misunderstanding, and tension among different communities in the state of West Bengal.

Mamata's speech could create insecurity among citizens: Complainant in FIR

In his complaint, he claimed that while cautioning voters against what she described as the Bharatiya Janata Party's "misleading publicity," Mamata made these remarks suggesting that a particular community could face adverse consequences if voting patterns changed. He also alleged that the statement was vague in its reference and could be interpreted as creating apprehension and insecurity among citizens.

Another FIR was lodged against Mamata in May this year

In May this year, another FIR was lodged against Mamata Banerjee for hurting religious sentiments based on a complaint by a lawyer. The complaint was filed at the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station on May 20 by advocate Rinki Chattopadhyay Singh. She also alleged that the police had initially refused to register the case and that the FIR was accepted only after repeated follow-ups.

According to the complainant, two remarks by Mamata Banerjee -- one during a religious event in 2025 and another at a Dharmatala protest ahead of the Assembly elections -- had deeply hurt the sentiments and beliefs of "millions of Sanatani Hindus across India and the world".

The complaint further alleged that during the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election campaign, Banerjee allegedly issued a provocative statement, suggesting that if a particular community attacked Hindus, "their 12 ta beje jabe" (a Bengali colloquialism implying severe consequences).

Advocate Singh argued in her filing that such remarks were intended to "influence voters through fear and intimidation" and promote "social unrest and communal disharmony." Police registered the First Information Report (FIR) under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), India's new criminal code. The charges include Section 351(1) for criminal intimidation and Section 352 for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

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