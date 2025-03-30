Eid-Ul-Fitr 2025: Kolkata Metro to operate fewer trains on this route, check details Kolkata Metro: India will be celebrating Eid on Monday (March 31). India usually celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia, as the crescent moon is first sighted in the Gulf nation, some parts of India, and a few Western nations.

Kolkata Metro: ​The Kolkata Metro has announced a reduction in services along the North-South and Sealdah-Sector 5 routes on Eid-ul-Fitr, which is scheduled to be celebrated on March 31, it said in a statement.

236 services on Dakshineswar to New Garia route

A total of 236 services (118 Up and 118 Down) will be run along the North-South corridor between Dakshineswar and New Garia instead of the normal 262 run normally on weekdays. Along the Sealdah-Sector 5 stretch of the East-West corridor, 90 services (45 Up and 45 Down) will be run instead of 106 (53 Up and 53 Down) run on other normal working Mondays, the statement said.

The special night services on the North-South corridor will be available from Kavi Subhash and Dumdum stations at the usual timing of 10.40 pm. Normal services will be available in other sections.

About Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid, is one of Islam's happiest festivals, celebrating the completion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. This auspicious event is a time for appreciation, reflection, and celebration. As the crescent moon appears, Muslims around the world prepare to welcome a day filled with prayers, feasts, and meaningful reunions with loved ones.

The Islamic lunar calendar determines the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, which falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month. Because the sighting of the crescent moon varies by location, the festival is projected to take place on March 30 or March 31 in Middle Eastern and Western countries, but in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries, Eid is likely to fall on March 31.

Also Read: Eid 2025 moon sighting in India: Date, timings and Saudi Arabia's Eid Al Fitr announcement

Also Read: Noida Police tightens security, imposes Section 163 for Alvida Jumma, Eid celebrations