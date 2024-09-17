Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
  4. ED conducts raids at six locations in Kolkata over RG Kar 'financial irregularities'

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Kolkata Published on: September 17, 2024 10:21 IST
Image Source : ANI Representative Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Tuesday (September 17) morning started simultaneous raids at six locations in Kolkata, including the residence of a TMC MLA, in connection with their investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, an officer of the agency said.

Search operations were held at the Sithi residence of TMC's Serampore MLA Sudipto Roy and the house of a medicine dealer, besides four other places, he said.

"These raids are as part of our investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in RG Kar Hospital. We have certain inputs due to which these raids are being conducted," the ED officer said.

As a part of their probe into the alleged financial irregularities, CBI has already arrested former principal of the hospital, Sandip Ghosh and three of his associates. These irregularities surfaced after the rape and murder of woman doctor at the hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

