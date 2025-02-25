Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Bay of Bengal, tremors felt in Kolkata A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake's epicenter was located in the central region of the bay, with no immediate reports of damage or a tsunami threat.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the Bay of Bengal early Tuesday morning, with tremors felt in Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 6:10 AM IST at a depth of 91 km. Though the tremors caused momentary panic among residents, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

NCS confirms earthquake details

The National Center for Seismology posted details of the earthquake on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal."

Social media flooded with reactions

As soon as the tremors were felt, many residents took to social media to share their experiences. The hashtags related to the earthquake trended briefly, with users discussing the impact and checking on others’ safety.

One user posted: "Earthquake Alert! Received a Google Earthquake Alert at around 6:10 AM in Kolkata. Reports suggest the epicenter might be 175 km from Odisha. Did anyone else feel the tremors? Awaiting official confirmation. Stay alert and stay safe!"

Authorities monitoring the situation

While no major damage has been reported, disaster management teams and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Residents are advised to stay alert and follow safety protocols in case of aftershocks.